 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston leaves on a cart after a scary hit

  
Published August 16, 2025 07:32 PM

Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston’s head bounced off the turf after he took a big hit on an incomplete pass.

On the third offensive play of the game against the Rams, quarterback Justin Herbert threw deep toward Johnston, who was covered by A.J. Green. Rams safety Tanner Ingle then arrived to pop Johnston.

Johnston’s head hit the turf hard.

He was moving his hands, arms and legs while being treated on the field, per Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, and then stood up on his own before walking to the cart to be taken to the training room for further evaluation.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith replaced Johnston with the starters.

Johnston, a first-round pick in 2023, has played 32 games with 21 starts in his career. He has totaled 93 receptions for 1,142 yards and 10 touchdowns.