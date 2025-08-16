Chargers WR Quentin Johnston leaves on a cart after a scary hit

Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston’s head bounced off the turf after he took a big hit on an incomplete pass.

On the third offensive play of the game against the Rams, quarterback Justin Herbert threw deep toward Johnston, who was covered by A.J. Green. Rams safety Tanner Ingle then arrived to pop Johnston.

Johnston’s head hit the turf hard.

He was moving his hands, arms and legs while being treated on the field, per Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, and then stood up on his own before walking to the cart to be taken to the training room for further evaluation.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith replaced Johnston with the starters.

Johnston, a first-round pick in 2023, has played 32 games with 21 starts in his career. He has totaled 93 receptions for 1,142 yards and 10 touchdowns.