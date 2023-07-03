Charles Barkley uses recent Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce golf match to take another shot at Skip Bayless

Last week, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appeared on the latest installment of the contrived celebrity golf tournament. Charles Barkley, who makes everything he’s involved in more interesting and entertaining, was part of the coverage.

While discussing where Kelce ranks among the all-time great tight ends, Barkley mentioned Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, who recently left FS1’s Undisputed. And Barkley took a shot at Sharpe’s former on-air partner, Skip Bayless.

“I want one of those jobs where I can get fired [and] get a buyout for working with an idiot ,” Barkley said.

Last month, Barkley made a similar comment during his NBA gig with TNT.

“I read an article today . . . that if you work with a damn idiot, they’ll buy you out ,” Barkley said. “Apparently, if you work with a damn idiot, they’ll buy you out. So I just want you all to know, I’m open to the buyout.”

We don’t know whether Bayless responded the first time. He did respond the second time. “Still chuckling over a clown calling me an idiot ,” Bayless tweeted, via SI.com.

Bayless would be better off letting it go, but he’s not wired that way. He’ll “embrace debate” wherever he can find it, and his skin is wafer thin . And he wants the attention, even if he’s picking a fight he can’t win — not with a guy like Barkley.

It remains to be seen who will end up taking Sharpe’s place on Undisputed. It would be great if Barkley got the job. And if Barkley and Bayless were on the air together, it would be obvious pretty quickly as to whether Barkley is right about calling Bayless an “idiot,” and whether Bayless is right about calling Barkley a “clown.”

