Charles Cross had finger surgery, Seahawks expect him back for opener

  
Published July 31, 2025 03:32 PM

Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross had been trying to play through a finger injury this summer, but he ultimately opted for a different direction to get ready for the regular season.

Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed multiple reports that Cross had surgery to repair a dislocated finger. Macdonald said at his Thursday press conference that the Seahawks expect to have Cross back in time for their season-opening home game against the 49ers.

Cross has started every game he’s played since the Seahawks took him ninth overall in the 2022 draft.

Josh Jones will fill in with the first team while Cross is out of action and the Seahawks hope he’ll be back in his swing tackle role for Week 1.