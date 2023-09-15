 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

“Thursday Night Football” Season Kickoff Party Hosted by Amazon Prime and Prime Video
Amazon and Nielsen claim 16.6 million on average watched Vikings-Eagles
Head Coach Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes in highly anticipated home debut
Deion Sanders on leaving for the NFL: “I would never do that”
NFL: AUG 05 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
NFL 2023 Week 2 injury report roundup: Cordarrelle Patterson set to play for Falcons

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

“Thursday Night Football” Season Kickoff Party Hosted by Amazon Prime and Prime Video
Amazon and Nielsen claim 16.6 million on average watched Vikings-Eagles
Head Coach Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes in highly anticipated home debut
Deion Sanders on leaving for the NFL: “I would never do that”
NFL: AUG 05 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
NFL 2023 Week 2 injury report roundup: Cordarrelle Patterson set to play for Falcons

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Charles Cross out of Seahawks this weekend

  
Published September 15, 2023 01:58 PM

The Seahawks will be without both of their starting offensive tackles against the Lions on Sunday.

Head coach Pete Carroll said on KIRO that left tackle Charles Cross has been ruled out due to a toe injury. Right tackle Abraham Lucas went on injured reserve earlier this week.

“With Charles, we’re gonna go week to week and see what happens,” Carroll said. “He made good improvement by the end of the week, but not enough to get him ready to play. We’ll talk all about it next week and see where it is and if he’s fortunate enough. With those big toe sprains that they get, those can be pretty hard on everybody, particularly the big guys. So we’re gonna see how that how he gets through it. But he did make good improvement, which is a real good sign.”

The Seahawks signed veteran Jason Peters to their practice squad this week, but Carroll said “we’ve got to give him some time to get going and to get practicing” before he’ll be ready to play in a game. Jake Curhan, Stone Forsythe, Raiqwon O’Neal, and McClendon Curtis are the other tackles for Seattle.