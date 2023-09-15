Charles Cross out of Seahawks this weekend

The Seahawks will be without both of their starting offensive tackles against the Lions on Sunday.

Head coach Pete Carroll said on KIRO that left tackle Charles Cross has been ruled out due to a toe injury. Right tackle Abraham Lucas went on injured reserve earlier this week.

“With Charles, we’re gonna go week to week and see what happens,” Carroll said. “He made good improvement by the end of the week, but not enough to get him ready to play. We’ll talk all about it next week and see where it is and if he’s fortunate enough. With those big toe sprains that they get, those can be pretty hard on everybody, particularly the big guys. So we’re gonna see how that how he gets through it. But he did make good improvement, which is a real good sign.”

The Seahawks signed veteran Jason Peters to their practice squad this week, but Carroll said “we’ve got to give him some time to get going and to get practicing” before he’ll be ready to play in a game. Jake Curhan, Stone Forsythe, Raiqwon O’Neal, and McClendon Curtis are the other tackles for Seattle.