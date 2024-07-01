 Skip navigation
Charles Omenihu: Knee rehab a “slow process,” but it’s been decent

  
July 1, 2024

Defensive end Charles Omenihu helped the Chiefs get to the Super Bowl last season, but he wasn’t able to join in the fun on the field in Las Vegas.

Omenihu had a career high seven sacks in the regular season and he had a key strip-sack of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the AFC Championship Game, but he would later depart the win over Baltimore with a torn ACL. Recovering from that injury has been the focal point of Omenihu’s offseason and he gave an update on how things have gone over the weekend.

“It’s going good,” Omenihu said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Slow process, everybody told me it was going to be like that, but it’s been decent. . . . Honestly, right now, I’m steady, I’m cool. I got to be like this. I kind of keep myself like that, just stay plain and we’ll get to the point where I ramp it up like that.”

The timing of the injury may not allow Omenihu to be in action early, but he said he plans to pick up where he left off “whenever I come back” during the 2024 season.