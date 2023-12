Jake Browning’s performance last week wasn’t an aberration.

He is 4-for-4 for 89 yards and a touchdown to open Sunday’s game against the Colts.

The Bengals backup quarterback threw a short pass to Chase Brown, and the speedster took it 54 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

The Colts punted on their first two drives, gaining 27 yards.

The Bengals punted on their first drive.