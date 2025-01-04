Chase Brown is inactive for the Bengals on Saturday night

A report on Saturday indicated the Bengals would give running back Chase Brown a pregame workout before deciding on his status for their game against the Steelers, but it did not go as hoped.

Reports from Pittsburgh said that Brown’s workout was brief and that he was not moving well on his injured ankle. That made it no surprise when he was included on the team’s inactive list.

Khalil Herbert, Trayveon Williams, and Kendall Milton will be the available backs for the Bengals.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle, knee) was also listed as questionable, but he is active. Wide receiver Jermaine Burton did not travel with the team due to a coach’s decision and is inactive along with wide receiver Charlie Jones, defensive end Isaiah Thomas, tackle Andrew Stueber, tight end Tanner McLachlan, and defensive end Sam Hubbard.

On the Steelers side, they will have cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and quarterback Justin Fields back after they did not receive injury designations. Cornerback Donte Jackson (back) was listed as questionable and is inactive.

Quarterback Kyle Allen, wide receiver Scott Miller, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk, and defensive end Dean Lowry will also be out of Saturday night.