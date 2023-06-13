 Skip navigation
Top News

Trending Teams

Top News

Trending Teams

Chase Claypool dealing “with a few minor” injuries

  
Published June 13, 2023 11:45 AM
June 12, 2023 01:08 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reflect on some of the greatest non-QBs to represent Chicago in the 21st century, including Olin Kreutz, Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, Charles Tillman, Devin Hester and more.

The Bears had perfect attendance at the first day of their mandatory minicamp. That doesn’t mean everyone practiced.

Receiver Chase Claypool was among the players not practicing. Instead, he spent Tuesday working with the training staff on the side.

Claypool has not practiced since the first week of organized team activities.

“Just a few minor things he’s working with,” coach Matt Eberflus said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “He’s not in a time crunch.”

Eberflus did not elaborate on what Claypool is dealing with, but the Bears do expect the fourth-year veteran healthy for the start of training camp.

Claypool played seven games with the Bears after a trade from the Steelers on Nov. 1. He caught only 14 passes for 140 yards.

He is entering the final year of his contract due to make $2.993 million.