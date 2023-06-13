Chase Claypool dealing “with a few minor” injuries

The Bears had perfect attendance at the first day of their mandatory minicamp. That doesn’t mean everyone practiced.

Receiver Chase Claypool was among the players not practicing. Instead, he spent Tuesday working with the training staff on the side.

Claypool has not practiced since the first week of organized team activities.

“Just a few minor things he’s working with,” coach Matt Eberflus said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “He’s not in a time crunch.”

Eberflus did not elaborate on what Claypool is dealing with, but the Bears do expect the fourth-year veteran healthy for the start of training camp.

Claypool played seven games with the Bears after a trade from the Steelers on Nov. 1. He caught only 14 passes for 140 yards.

He is entering the final year of his contract due to make $2.993 million.