Chase Winovich passes physical

  
Published August 3, 2023 04:07 PM

Texans defensive end Chase Winovich passed his physical Thursday.

The team removed the veteran from the active/physically unable to perform list, where he had been since the start of camp, allowing Winovich to practice for the first time this summer.

Winovich played for the Browns last season after a trade with the Patriots for linebacker Mack Wilson. He had 20 tackles and a sack in eight games for Cleveland.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio worked for the Patriots when they drafted Winovich in the third round of the 2019 draft. Winovich had 85 tackles, 11 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble during his time with the AFC East club.