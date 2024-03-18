Chase Young is expected to sign with Saints

Chase Young will be taking his talents to the Big Easy.

Young is expected to sign with the Saints, according to multiple reports.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Young’s contract is a one-year, fully guaranteed $13 million deal.

The No. 2 pick of the 2020 draft, Young had a visit scheduled with New Orleans on Monday. He was also expected to visit with the Panthers and Titans.

Washington traded Young to the 49ers midway through the 2023 season. He recorded 2.5 sacks in nine regular-season games with San Francisco, plus a sack, two tackles for loss, and two QB hits in three postseason contests.

After winning AP defensive rookie of the year in 2020, Young tore his ACL in the middle of the 2021 season. He appeared in just three games in 2022 before matching his 2020 total of 7.5 sacks last season.

Young is No. 50 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.