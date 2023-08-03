 Skip navigation
Chase Young: Now that I’m healthy, let’s see what happens

  
Published August 3, 2023 11:05 AM

Doubts about Commanders defensive end Chase Young’s upside have developed since he tore his ACL during the 2021 season and missed almost all of last season, but he’s feeling ready to answer them.

Young said he feels “explosive” early in training camp and he revisited how he’s feeling during an appearance with Kay Adams on Up & Adams from Commanders camp. Young said he hasn’t spent much time listening to the doubts, but that he’s confident he’ll be able to answer them now that he’s past the knee injury.

“I’ve never really paid attention to the outside noise,” Young said. “For me, it was always when Chase is 100 percent, Chase is pretty good. I’ve always been just where my feet is at, trying to get healthy. Now that I’m healthy, let’s see what happens.”

The Commanders didn’t pick up Young’s fifth-year option and Adams asked him if he thinks that may turn out to be a blessing in disguise because he could land a bigger contract off a big rebound season. Young said he’d heard that theory, but is just trying to “go hard every day” and let things play out from there.