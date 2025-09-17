Chase Young remains out of practice, Trevor Penning returns

One of New Orleans’ key defensive players is still sidelined, but one of the team’s key offensive linemen was back to start the practice week.

Saints defensive end Chase Young (calf) remained out of practice on Wednesday. He has been off the field since injuring his calf during practice on Sept. 3.

But left guard Trevor Penning (toe) was limited in his return to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a preseason injury. Receiver Trey Palmer (hamstring) was also limited.

But Offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee/back) and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (toe) were both non-participants in Wednesday’s session.