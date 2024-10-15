 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sirianni_241015.jpg
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
nbc_pft_lionshutchinson_241015.jpg
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
nbc_pft_rodgersoldself_241015.jpg
What Rodgers’ body language indicated against BUF

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sirianni_241015.jpg
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
nbc_pft_lionshutchinson_241015.jpg
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
nbc_pft_rodgersoldself_241015.jpg
What Rodgers’ body language indicated against BUF

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire to 53-man roster

  
Published October 15, 2024 05:31 PM

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is back for Kansas City.

Per the NFL’s daily transaction wire, the Chiefs have activated Edwards-Helaire off of the non-football injury list to the 53-man roster.

Edwards-Helaire returned to practice earlier this month. The running back revealed over the summer that he had been dealing with physical effects stemming from post-traumatic stress disorder, including nausea and vomiting.

During his Monday news conference, head coach Andy Reid noted he hadn’t talked to Edwards-Helaire this week and did not want to make any pronouncements about his potential return to the roster. But Reid did note one thing about Edwards-Helaire.

“We’re awful glad to have him here,” Reid said.

Edwards-Helaire was the No. 32 overall pick of the 2020 draft. He re-signed with the Chiefs this offseason after recording 411 yards from scrimmage with a pair of touchdowns last year.

With Isiah Pacheco still on injured reserve, Edwards-Helaire could be a significant contributor at running back. In the Chiefs’ last game, Kareem Hunt took 27 carries for 102 yards with a touchdown and caught one pass for 15 yards.