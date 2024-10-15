Chiefs activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire to 53-man roster

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is back for Kansas City.

Per the NFL’s daily transaction wire, the Chiefs have activated Edwards-Helaire off of the non-football injury list to the 53-man roster.

Edwards-Helaire returned to practice earlier this month. The running back revealed over the summer that he had been dealing with physical effects stemming from post-traumatic stress disorder, including nausea and vomiting.

During his Monday news conference, head coach Andy Reid noted he hadn’t talked to Edwards-Helaire this week and did not want to make any pronouncements about his potential return to the roster. But Reid did note one thing about Edwards-Helaire.

“We’re awful glad to have him here,” Reid said.

Edwards-Helaire was the No. 32 overall pick of the 2020 draft. He re-signed with the Chiefs this offseason after recording 411 yards from scrimmage with a pair of touchdowns last year.

With Isiah Pacheco still on injured reserve, Edwards-Helaire could be a significant contributor at running back. In the Chiefs’ last game, Kareem Hunt took 27 carries for 102 yards with a touchdown and caught one pass for 15 yards.