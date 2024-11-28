 Skip navigation
Chiefs activate Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu

  
Published November 28, 2024 01:36 PM

Running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu are back on the active roster in Kansas City.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that the two players would be activated in time to play against the Raiders on Friday and the team announced the moves on Thanksgiving. Pacheco fractured his fibula earlier this season and Omenihu has been working his was back from the torn ACL he suffered in the AFC Championship Game in January.

Pacheco had 34 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown before his injury.

The Chiefs also elevated tight end Anthony Firkser and kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad Wright will take the place of Spencer Shrader, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.