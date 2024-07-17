Chiefs add WR Kyle Sheets

The Chiefs have added another receiver as they start training camp.

Via Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, Kansas City signed Kyle Sheets — who was on the field for the club’s first practice with rookies and quarterbacks on Wednesday.

Sheets initially signed with the Saints in the spring as an undrafted free agent out of Slippery Rock.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Sheets caught 154 passes for 2,440 yards with 29 touchdowns in 51 college games at the Division II program. Last season, he finished with 76 receptions for 1,186 yards with 17 TDs in 14 games.