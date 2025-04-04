Chiefs agree to deal with DE Janarius Robinson

Kansas City is adding some depth to its defensive line.

Janarius Robinson has agreed to a deal with the Chiefs, according to agency SportsTrust Advisors.

Robinson, 25, spent the last two seasons with the Raiders. He appeared in 10 games with one start for Las Vegas in 2024, recording five total tackles, a half-sack, two QB hits, and one pass defensed.

He recorded a sack, a tackle for loss, and two QB hits for the Raiders in six games in 2023.

Originally a Vikings fourth-round pick in 2021, Robinson has also spent time with the Eagles.