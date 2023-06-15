 Skip navigation
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chiefs agree to terms with Kekoa Crawford

  
Published June 15, 2023 11:46 AM
The Chiefs are signing free agent receiver Kekoa Crawford, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Crawford participated in the team’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player, and the Chiefs invited him back for the mandatory minicamp for a second look. Crawford took advantage of his opportunity.

Crawford signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2022, but Indianapolis cut him early in training camp. He played 45 games with 18 starts at California (2019-21) and Michigan (2016-17) and made 96 receptions for 1,307 yards and six touchdowns.

He ran times of 4.42 and 4.44 at Cal’s Pro Day in 2022.