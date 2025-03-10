 Skip navigation
Chiefs agree to terms with T Jaylon Moore

  
Published March 10, 2025 12:20 PM

The Chiefs appear to have found their new left tackle.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms with former 49er Jaylon Moore. It’s a two-year deal worth $30 million for Moore.

Moore has spent most of his career as a backup. The 2021 fifth-round pick’s longest run as a starter was a five-game stretch during the 2024 season after Trent Williams was injured and he has made 12 starts over his four NFL seasons.

The Chiefs used Wanya Morris, Kingsley Suamataia, D.J. Humphries, and Joe Thuney at left tackle over the course of the 2024 season and Monday’s move suggests that they think Moore can stop the revolving door at the position.