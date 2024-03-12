Chiefs agree to terms with TE Irv Smith Jr.

The Chiefs are adding some depth at tight end.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kansas City has agreed to a one-year deal with Irv Smith Jr.

Smith was a second-round pick in 2019 and has dealt with several injuries throughout his career. He spent last season with the Bengals and caught 18 passes for 115 yards with one touchdown in 12 games.

In 49 games with 21 starts, Smith has 109 career catches for 973 yards with 10 TDs. He missed the entire 2021 season with a torn meniscus.