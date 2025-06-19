Chiefs agree to terms with two minicamp tryout players

The Chiefs hosted four tryout players at their mandatory minicamp, and they have signed two.

Center Joey Lombard and tight end Geor’Quarius Spivey are joining the offseason roster, Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports reports.

Lombard was one of the 60 tryout players at the team’s rookie minicamp in May. He also tried out for the Saints at their rookie minicamp.

He started 48 games at South Dakota, playing center and left guard in his time in Vermillion. Lombard earned second-team All-America honors in 2024.

Lombard announced his signing on social media.

Spivey signed with the Chiefs in 2024 during training camp and caught one pass for 7 yards in the preseason. He did not make the roster.

He spent this spring playing in the UFL for the Houston Roughnecks and caught seven passes for 65 yards.

Offensive tackle Ricky Lee and wide receiver Tanner Knue were the other tryout players for the Chiefs this week.