Chiefs announce 2025 training camp schedule

The Chiefs have announced their training camp schedule, which includes several dates fully open to the public, a couple of practices open to only season ticket members, and three dates requiring a paid ticket to attend.

Kansas City will once again be practicing at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo., which will mark the team’s 15th training camp there. The first practice is on Tuesday, July 22 and will be open exclusively to season ticket members. The practice on Wednesday, July 23 is free and open to the public.

Missouri Western will charge a $6 admission fee for the practices on Sunday, July 27, Saturday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 3. That’s a $1 increase from the $5 fee for three different practices last year. Tickets to those practices can be purchased on the Chiefs website starting on Tuesday, June 24 for season ticket members and Wednesday, June 25 for the general public.

While the rest of the practices are free to attend, fans must register on the Chiefs’ website to reserve their spot, given the demand.