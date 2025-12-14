Chiefs announce Xavier Worthy was placed in concussion protocol

The Chiefs will have to play the rest of Sunday’s game without one of their offensive weapons.

Receiver Xavier Worthy has been placed in concussion protocol, the team announced.

Worthy went down on an incomplete pass late in the first quarter. Reporters on the scene noted he went to the medical tent after walking off the field under his own power.

It was Worthy’s first target of the game.

Worthy entered the game with 38 catches for 456 yards with one touchdown in 11 contests this season.

UPDATE 2:15 p.m. ET: Worthy has cleared his concussion protocol check and has returned to the game late in the second quarter.