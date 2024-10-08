Chiefs are 5-0 despite Patrick Mahomes having his career-worst numbers

If you’d been told before the season that the Chiefs would win their first five games, you’d think Patrick Mahomes was having another great season. But the Chiefs are 5-0 despite Mahomes having the worst numbers of his career.

Mahomes is averaging 247 passing yards per game, which is the worst of his career. With six touchdowns and six interceptions, he’s on pace to finish the season with a career-low 20 touchdowns and a career-high 20 interceptions. He’s getting sacked on 5.33 percent of his dropbacks, the worst of his seven seasons as the Chiefs’ starter, and he’s on pace to get sacked a career-high 31 times. His passer rating is a career-low 88.9.

That could be cause for concern for a Chiefs team that has lost Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown and Isiah Pacheco, who were supposed to be three of their best offensive weapons, to injuries. But it could also be viewed as very good news for the Chiefs: Even with Mahomes playing far below the standard he has set for himself, they keep winning.

If Mahomes can even improve his production to his career-average level, the Chiefs should cruise to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Even with Mahomes playing some of the worst football of his career, they’re currently on top.