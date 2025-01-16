Chiefs are expected to activate Jaylen Watson for Saturday’s game

The Chiefs are set to get a key part of their secondary back for Saturday’s home game against the Texans.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs are expected to activate cornerback Jaylen Watson from injured reserve for their playoff opener. Watson broke his ankle in Week Seven and has been on injured reserve.

Head coach Andy Reid didn’t confirm the team’s plans for Watson during a Thursday press conference.

“He’s worked tremendously hard to get himself to this point, first of all, and we will just see how that goes as far as the game reps and all that,’' Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “But he sure has worked hard to get himself even to this point right here.’'

Watson had 32 tackles and six passes defensed in his six starts this season.