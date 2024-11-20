Chiefs-Bills game drew 31.2 million viewers

Sunday’s Chiefs-Bills game drew the NFL’s biggest audience so far of the 2024 regular season.

The CBS broadcast drew 31.2 million viewers, according to Sports Business Journal.

Outside Thanksgiving and Christmas games, that was the biggest audience the NFL has had for a regular-season game since a 2007 matchup between the 8-0 Colts and 8-0 Patriots. That was a Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady game, which always drew huge audiences for the NFL, and now Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen is proving to be a similarly major TV draw for the NFL.

Chiefs-Bills aired nationally on CBS in the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff window. In the early window, CBS also got a huge audience on Sunday, with 19.8 million viewers, most of whom were watching the Ravens-Steelers game on their local affiliate. That was CBS’s biggest regional window audience since 1992.