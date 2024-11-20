 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_douglasfiring_241119.jpg
Jets firing GM Douglas is a ‘reactionary’ move
nbc_pft_nfcwest_241119.jpg
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
nbc_pft_devito_241119.jpg
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Chiefs-Bills game drew 31.2 million viewers

  
Published November 20, 2024 04:33 AM

Sunday’s Chiefs-Bills game drew the NFL’s biggest audience so far of the 2024 regular season.

The CBS broadcast drew 31.2 million viewers, according to Sports Business Journal.

Outside Thanksgiving and Christmas games, that was the biggest audience the NFL has had for a regular-season game since a 2007 matchup between the 8-0 Colts and 8-0 Patriots. That was a Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady game, which always drew huge audiences for the NFL, and now Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen is proving to be a similarly major TV draw for the NFL.

Chiefs-Bills aired nationally on CBS in the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff window. In the early window, CBS also got a huge audience on Sunday, with 19.8 million viewers, most of whom were watching the Ravens-Steelers game on their local affiliate. That was CBS’s biggest regional window audience since 1992.