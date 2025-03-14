 Skip navigation
Chiefs bring back Bailey Zappe on one-year deal

  
Published March 14, 2025 11:25 AM

After bringing in quarterback Gardner Minshew, the Chiefs are also bringing back a familiar face to their QBs room.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Kansas City has agreed to terms with Bailey Zappe on a one-year deal.

Zappe, 25, was on the Chiefs’ practice squad for the first several weeks of the regular season last year after he’d been cut by the Patriots. He was not active for any games.

Zappe then signed with Cleveland’s 53-man roster and spent the rest of the year with the club. He started the Week 18 finale against the Ravens for his only action of the season, completing 16-of-31 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

A Patriots fourth-round pick in 2022, Zappe has appeared in 15 games with nine starts. He was 2-0 in his two stars with New England as a rookie but 2-4 in 2023.

Zappe has completed 62.1 percent of his career passes for 2,223 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.