Chiefs, Broncos tied 6-6 at halftime

The Broncos and Chiefs are not playing a game anyone, including defensive purists, would call entertaining.

The teams combined for 12 points, 239 yards, five punts, four sacks and nine penalties and went 4-of-14 on third down and 0-for-4 in the red zone. The game is tied 6-6 at halftime.

Wil Lutz kicked field goals of 29 and 24 yards as the Broncos stalled at the Kansas City 11 and 6 on their first two drives. That gave the Broncos a 6-0 lead. On its next three possessions, Denver had only 10 plays and 24 yards.

The Broncos finished the first half with only 88 yards.

Bo Nix was 10-of-15 for 80 yards and had two rushes for a team-leading 9 yards.

The Chiefs tied it on field goals of 31 and 31 by Harrison Butker after Kansas City drives twice ended at the Denver 12.

The Chiefs gained 151 yards, with Patrick Mahomes going 17-of-24 for 125 yards. Hollywood Brown caught four passes for 40 yards, and Kareem Hunt rushed for 39 yards on eight carries.

Josh Simmons started at left tackle in his first game back since his abrupt departure for personal reasons.