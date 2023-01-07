 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed with win today, but neutral site AFC Championship Game remains in play

  
Published January 7, 2023 04:40 AM
January 6, 2023 09:03 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the latest news regarding the cancellation of the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans game from Week 17, and discuss how the cancellation will impact the AFC playoff picture.

If the Chiefs beat the Raiders this afternoon, they are the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs regardless of anything that happens tomorrow. But the No. 1 seed won’t necessarily mean home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Because of the rules change the NFL voted on yesterday, the Chiefs could still play an AFC Championship Game on a neutral field.

What the Chiefs clinch if they win today is the No. 1 seed, a playoff bye, and a home game in the divisional round of the playoffs against the lowest remaining seed in the AFC.

But it would still be possible for the Chiefs to face the Bills on a neutral field in the AFC Championship Game: If the Chiefs win today and the Bills beat the Patriots tomorrow, then the Bills will have the No. 2 seed in the AFC and would have home games in both the wild card round and the divisional round. If the Bills were to win those two playoff games, and the Chiefs were to win their divisional round games, it would be Chiefs-Bills on a neutral field in the AFC Championship Game.

If the Chiefs win today, the Bills are the only AFC team Kansas City could play on a neutral field. Any other team would have to go to Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

If the Chiefs lose today, that opens up the possibility of the Bills earning the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC: With a Chiefs loss, the Bills only need to beat the Patriots tomorrow to get the first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, including the AFC Championship Game if the Bills win in the divisional round.

The Bengals are mathematically eliminated from the No. 1 seed and a bye but should still be hoping for a Chiefs loss today. If the Chiefs lose today, the Bengals beat the Ravens on Sunday, and the Bengals end up facing the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, that game would be played on a neutral field. Otherwise the game would be in Kansas City.