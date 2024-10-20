Chiefs’ dominating defensive effort delivers 28-18 victory over 49ers

The 49ers had too many injuries and too many turnovers to keep up with the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Chiefs, who beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII in February, dominated defensively and won easily 28-18. Kansas City stayed undefeated at 6-0, while San Francisco fell to 3-4.

The 49ers played without running back Christian McCaffrey and receiver Jauan Jennings. They didn’t get anything from receiver Deebo Samuel, who fell ill before the game, and lost receiver Brandon Aiyuk to a knee injury in the first half.

The 49ers went only 2-for-4 in the red zone, scoring 15 points on those possessions, and went 2-for-11 on third down. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw three interceptions and took six hits, including a sack by George Karlaftis.

Chris Roland-Wallace, Justin Reid and Jaden Hicks had the interceptions for the Chiefs.

Purdy was 17-of-31 for 212 yards and a passer rating of 36.7. He also had two 1-yard touchdown runs. Tight end George Kittle caught six passes for 92 yards.

Patrick Mahomes wasn’t much better than Purdy, but he had the play of the day with a 33-yard scramble to the San Francisco 4. He threw off defenders with a pump fake and a fake pitch. Four plays later, on fourth down, Mahomes scored on a 1-yard scramble up the middle.

His passer rating (44.4) was only slightly better than his rushing yards (39). Mahomes completed 16 of 27 passes for 124 yards with two interceptions.

Kareem Hunt had 22 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns.