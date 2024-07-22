 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240719.jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240719.jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs exploring using Hollywood Brown as a punt returner

  
Published July 22, 2024 10:18 AM

The Chiefs signed receiver Hollywood Brown in free agency to add a speed element to their receiving corps.

But there’s a chance Brown could also contribute on special teams as a punt returner.

In his Sunday press conference, head coach Andy Reid was asked about Brown taking some reps at that position during the day’s practice.

“Yeah, he might [play some special teams],” Reid said. “We’re just — we give everybody a chance back there. He’s so talented, but if you can get a couple [or] three guys that can do that and you feel comfortable with them, [then] that’s a pretty good thing.

“We asked him to get back there, and he wants to do that. He wants to play, and he’s got a great attitude.”

Brown has not returned a punt since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2019. In fact, he’s played only two special teams snaps in his pro entire career, one of which was a 30-yard kick return for Baltimore in 2020.

Going further back, Brown didn’t return punts at Oklahoma either — but did perform those duties at junior college while at College of the Canyons.

The Chiefs have several options to return punts currently on their roster, including Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, and rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy, who averaged 16.9 yards per punt return at Texas last year.