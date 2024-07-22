Chiefs exploring using Hollywood Brown as a punt returner

The Chiefs signed receiver Hollywood Brown in free agency to add a speed element to their receiving corps.

But there’s a chance Brown could also contribute on special teams as a punt returner.

In his Sunday press conference, head coach Andy Reid was asked about Brown taking some reps at that position during the day’s practice.

“Yeah, he might [play some special teams],” Reid said. “We’re just — we give everybody a chance back there. He’s so talented, but if you can get a couple [or] three guys that can do that and you feel comfortable with them, [then] that’s a pretty good thing.

“We asked him to get back there, and he wants to do that. He wants to play, and he’s got a great attitude.”

Brown has not returned a punt since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2019. In fact, he’s played only two special teams snaps in his pro entire career, one of which was a 30-yard kick return for Baltimore in 2020.

Going further back, Brown didn’t return punts at Oklahoma either — but did perform those duties at junior college while at College of the Canyons.

The Chiefs have several options to return punts currently on their roster, including Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, and rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy, who averaged 16.9 yards per punt return at Texas last year.