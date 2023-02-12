Chiefs extend lead, thanks to second touchdown on motion fake

The Chiefs had taken the lead, and now they’ve extended it.

Kansas City, set up by a 65-yard punt return from Kadarius Toney, gained the final five on three plays to take an eight-point lead in Super Bowl LVII.

The score came with receiver Skyy Moore running in motion and breaking back outside, leaving him wide open for a walk-in touchdown.

It was the second straight drive capped by a fake-motion score.

The Chiefs could have gone for two, making it a two-score game. Instead, they’re up by eight, with 9:22 to go.