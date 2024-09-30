 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Chiefs fear torn ACL for Rashee Rice

  
Published September 29, 2024 08:43 PM

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that the team is expecting bad news to come on Monday, when receiver Rashee Rice has an MRI on his injured knee. The bad news would be the worst news a player could get.

Per multiple reports, the Chiefs fear a season-ending torn ACL for Rice.

Typically, a physical examination of the knee can allow preliminary conclusions to be reached as to whether the ACL is intact. It’s a question of stability in the knee. Without it, the concern arises that the player suffered a torn ACL.

The official word will come on Monday. If the Chiefs’ fears come to fruition, it will be surgery and rehab for Rice — and the Chiefs will need to figure out who their new No. 1 receiver will be.