Chiefs fear torn ACL for Rashee Rice

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that the team is expecting bad news to come on Monday, when receiver Rashee Rice has an MRI on his injured knee. The bad news would be the worst news a player could get.

Per multiple reports, the Chiefs fear a season-ending torn ACL for Rice.

Typically, a physical examination of the knee can allow preliminary conclusions to be reached as to whether the ACL is intact. It’s a question of stability in the knee. Without it, the concern arises that the player suffered a torn ACL.

The official word will come on Monday. If the Chiefs’ fears come to fruition, it will be surgery and rehab for Rice — and the Chiefs will need to figure out who their new No. 1 receiver will be.