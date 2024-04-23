 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs finally take care of Andy Reid

  
Published April 23, 2024 09:29 AM

Something was wrong with this picture.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, one of the greatest to ever do it, was making only $12.5 million per year. Roughly half of what Bill Belichick was believed to be making in New England.

It needed to change. It finally has changed. And while it shouldn’t have taken that long for the Chiefs to take care of Reid, better late than never.

Along the way, the Chiefs were indeed preparing for the possibility that Reid would retire after the 2023 season. The fact that he didn’t doesn’t change the fact that the Chiefs were preparing for the possibility. (Even though plenty of Chiefs fans believe that, by not retiring, Reid absolutely never considered it and the Chiefs absolutely never anticipated the possibility.)

Here’s where I’ll pull back the curtain, a little bit, on how the sausage gets stuffed. If/when I’m barking up the wrong tree on something, I’ll inevitably hear about it — from someone with the team, someone associated with the person (if not the person himself), or an intermediary who has been assigned the task of setting me straight. Not once did I hear a peep from the Chiefs or Reid or anyone connected to them that the Chiefs weren’t or shouldn’t be preparing for the possibility that Reid would retire.

Publicly, everyone said what they had to say. Privately, the Chiefs were indeed preparing for the possibility that Reid would retire.

Without a major raise, maybe he would have. Maybe he (or his agent) suggested retirement as an option without a new deal. Maybe it would have been an option. Why keep doing the job for 50 percent of what Belichick was getting?

There’s no salary cap for coaches. Reid could have, in theory, pulled a Sean Payton, taking a year off and then naming his price for, say, the Bills.

The move helped Payton get to, reportedly, $20 million per year. Whatever happened behind the scenes got Reid what he deserves. If, along the way, he had to make the Chiefs consider their options for life without Reid in order to make it happen, so be it.

Because it worked.