Chiefs hold 49ers to 131 first-half yards, lead 14-6 at halftime

The 49ers began the game with receiver Jauan Jennings inactive. Receiver Deebo Samuel came down with an illness and has played little, seeking oxygen on the sideline and leaving for the locker room before halftime.

Then, Brandon Aiyuk was smashed by Justin Reid and Chamarri Conner with 37 seconds left in the half. The 49ers have not updated his injury yet.

San Francisco trails 14-6 in a game dominated by the Chiefs defense.

Kansas City scored on drives of 70 and 30 yards, with Kareem Hunt getting in the end zone on runs of 1 and 6 yards. He has 36 yards on 11 carries.

Patrick Mahomes is 11-of-17 for 108 yards and an interception, a Kalia Davis’ pick with the Chiefs threatening at the San Francisco 24. Noah Gray has three catches for 57 yards.

The 49ers got field goals from Anders Carlson on drives of 22 and 84 yards.

49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall, playing his first career game after being shot Aug. 31, caught his first pass with 1:24 remaining in the half. The 6-yard reception drew a standing ovation from the Levi’s Stadium crowd. On the next play, George Kittle caught a 41-yard pass from Brock Purdy.

The 49ers had only 62 yards of offense before Kittle ran by Reid for a big play.

The Chiefs defense, though, limited the 49ers to 21 rushing yards and picked Purdy once. The 49ers were 1-for-7 on third down.

Purdy is 8-of-16 for 113 yards, with Kittle catching three passes for 71 yards.