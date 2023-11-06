Chiefs hope to be the “world’s team”

The Cowboys can have America. The Chiefs will take everything else.

In advance of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins in Frankfurt, Chiefs president Mark Donovan made it clear that his team has Stewie Griffin-style aspirations for world domination.

“It can be looked at as maybe arrogant,” Donovan said, via Ken Maguire of the Associated Press. “I like to look at it as ambitious, but we want to be the world’s team. We think the opportunity exists today for us to set a foothold that we are the world’s team, that people look at the Chiefs as an international representation of the NFL.”

It’s a simple issue of the planets aligning to give the Chiefs the ability to have appeal anywhere and everywhere.

“We feel like this is our era,” Donovan said. “Based on the timing, the success and the stars, it’s a responsibility to take advantage of this. If we don’t aggressively take advantage of this, that’s a failure.”

If they want to do it, they’ll need to be willing to give up home games. And they have nine every other year. As Peter King pointed out in his Football Morning in America column, other teams that host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won’t want to give up home games against Kansas City.

So if the Chiefs want the globe, they should take it. And they can take it by giving up one home game in 2025, 2027, 2029, and so on.