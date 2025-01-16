 Skip navigation
Chiefs list Mecole Hardman as doubtful

  
Cornerback Jaylen Watson is expected to return to action for the Chiefs on Saturday, but wide receiver Mecole Hardman is unlikely to join him in the lineup.

Hardman has been listed as doubtful to be activated from injured reserve in time to play against the Texans. Hardman is returning from a knee injury and was a limited participant in practice all week.

Watson is officially listed as questionable to return from his ankle injury, but multiple reports on Thursday indicated that he is expected to be part of the defense for Kansas City.

No one else on the Chiefs has an injury designation, which means defensive tackle Chris Jones and left tackle D.J. Humphries are also expected back in action to kick off the team’s bid for a third straight Super Bowl title.