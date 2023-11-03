Chiefs list Willie Gay, Richie James as questionable

The Chiefs handed out a pair of questionable designations for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Linebacker Willie Gay and wide receiver Richie James both landed that listing on the team’s final injury report of the week. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was ruled out with an illness before the team left for Frankfurt, Germany.

Gay missed Wednesday’s practice with a lower back injury, but he was able to work with the team the last two days. James is recovering from a knee injury and was a full participant all three days.

If James is going to play against Miami, the Chiefs will have to activate him from injured reserve by Saturday afternoon.