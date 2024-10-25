Chiefs officially rule out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, DE Mike Danna

The Chiefs will not have defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral) or wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Neither player practiced this week.

Without Smith-Schuster, the Chiefs have only DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman on their 53-player roster at the wide receiver position.

Hopkins will make his Chiefs debut after arriving earlier this week in a trade with the Titans.

“He did a good job [at practice],” coach Andy Reid said of Hopkins, via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. “He’s just in the process of going through everything. So everything he does is the first time, but he’s got the experience with relative plays, but he’s picked it up. He’s a smart guy, which really helps.”

The Chiefs have four wide receivers on the practice squad so at least one of Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio, Montrell Washington and Cornell Powell likely gets elevated for Sunday’s game.

Running back Kareem Hunt does not have an injury designation after being a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with a hip injury.