Chiefs OL Wanya Morris, Chukwuebuka Godrick arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession

The Chiefs need the season to hurry up and get here.

Chiefs players created another headline Friday, with news that offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession. The players were arrested late Thursday night in Johnson County, Kansas, by a sheriff’s deputy, according to KSHB 41.

Morris and Godrick were booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center just before 2 a.m. CT on Friday.

Both players appeared before a Johnson County judge via video Friday afternoon. Morris and Godrick each posted a $2,500 bond and both were released before 4 p.m. CT on Friday.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for May 23.

First-time marijuana/THC possession is a misdemeanor offense in the level B category in the state of Kansas.

Morris, a third-round pick in 2023, is competing for the starting left tackle job.