Chiefs partner with Hallmark Channel on a Christmas movie

The Chiefs will play on Christmas this season, and they’ll also be featured in a Christmas movie.

The team announced that it has reached an agreement with Hallmark Channel for a movie titled, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

“We are honored to partner with Hallmark on a project as unique as this,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences. This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom’s energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season.”

The movie has a typically saccharine Hallmark plot: A woman whose Chiefs superfan family is in line for the team’s “Fan of the Year” contest falls in love with the Chiefs’ Director of Fan Engagement. And then something goes wrong, and then it gets resolved and everyone lives happily ever after. (We’re assuming about that last part.)

Hallmark is based in Kansas City. The movie will be filmed in and around Kansas City, including at Arrowhead Stadium.