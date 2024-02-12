Chiefs pick up one first down on second drive but punt again

The Chiefs and 49ers each have had two possessions in Super Bowl LVIII. Neither has scored.

Kansas City has only 16 yards.

The Chiefs took over on their own 11 after a 5-yard punt return by Chris Conley off Mitch Wishnowsky’s 54-yard punt.

Running back Isiah Pacheco ran for 10 yards on the first play of the drive, picking up the Chiefs’ initial first down of the day. But Chase Young sacked Patrick Mahomes for a 4-yard loss to set back the drive.

Young made only 2.5 sacks in nine regular-season games after the trade from Washington, and it was only his second full sack in 12 games with the 49ers, including the postseason.

Rashee Rice picked up no yards on a second-down reception from Mahomes, with Fred Warner taking down the receiver at the line to set up a third-and-14.

Mahomes scrambled for 4 yards before Randy Gregory dragged him down and forced Tommy Townsend’s second punt.

The Chiefs went three-and-out on their first drive, gaining only 6 yards before punting.