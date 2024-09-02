Chiefs place Clyde Edwards-Helaire on NFI list

The Chiefs will not have Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the field with them when they open the 2024 season against the Ravens this week.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Kansas City has placed the running back on the non-football injury list. He will be out for the first four games of the season.

Edwards-Helaire has been dealing with the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder, which has manifested itself into physical symptoms like nausea and vomiting. He missed much of training camp and multiple reporters noted he was not on the field for Sunday’s practice.

Behind starter Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City has Samaje Perine on its roster at running back after signing him last week. Head coach Andy Reid said in his Sunday news conference that Perine should be able to play this week.

The club also has rookie Emani Bailey on its practice squad.