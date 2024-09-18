 Skip navigation
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass
Tell Me Why: Answering top NFL questions so far

Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass
Tell Me Why: Answering top NFL questions so far

Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Chiefs place Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve

  
Published September 18, 2024 01:07 PM

The Chiefs have made a few roster moves as they start the practice week.

Running back Isiah Pacheco has been placed on injured reserve, as his fractured fibula is reportedly set to keep him out for six-to-eight weeks. Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his press conference that Pacheco will have surgery on Wednesday.

Pacheco rushed for 135 yards with a touchdown and caught seven passes for 54 yards in the season’s first two games.

Kansas City announced the team has signed Cole Christiansen and running back Keaontay Ingram to the 53-man roster from the team’s practice squad. Christiansen appeared in five games for the club last year, playing exclusively on special teams. Ingram played 20 games with one start for Arizona over the last two seasons, recording 134 yards rushing with one touchdown. He also has eight career receptions or 47 yards.

Additionally, the team announced running back Kareem Hunt and tight end Peyton Hendershot have signed to the practice squad. Hendershot was cut from the 53-man roster earlier this week.