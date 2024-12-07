 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs place Mecole Hardman on injured reserve

  
Published December 7, 2024 01:44 PM

The knee injury Mecole Hardman suffered this week will keep him out for at least the next four games.

Kansas City has placed Hardman on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Hardman had previously been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. He’s caught 12 passes for 90 yards and taken five carries for 62 yards with a touchdown. He’s also averaged 10.2 yards on 20 punt returns and 26.4 yards on five kick returns this season.

As a corresponding move, the club signed receiver Nikko Remigio to the 53-man roster off the practice squad.

The team has also elevated linebacker Swayze Bozeman and tight end Baylor Cupp from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.