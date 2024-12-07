Chiefs place Mecole Hardman on injured reserve

The knee injury Mecole Hardman suffered this week will keep him out for at least the next four games.

Kansas City has placed Hardman on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Hardman had previously been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. He’s caught 12 passes for 90 yards and taken five carries for 62 yards with a touchdown. He’s also averaged 10.2 yards on 20 punt returns and 26.4 yards on five kick returns this season.

As a corresponding move, the club signed receiver Nikko Remigio to the 53-man roster off the practice squad.

The team has also elevated linebacker Swayze Bozeman and tight end Baylor Cupp from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.