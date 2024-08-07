 Skip navigation
Chiefs plan for Patrick Mahomes, other starters to play a quarter this week

  
Published August 7, 2024 01:31 PM

Some teams shy away from playing their starters in the first preseason game of the summer, but the Chiefs have not gone that path in recent years and they will employ a similar plan this week.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other starters will be on the field against the Jaguars on Saturday. Reid then outlined how much he expects each group of players on the team to play.

“As far as the play time for this game, we’ll go the ones for a quarter, twos for the second quarter, threes the third quarter and fours for the fourth quarter, and we’ll just keep it at that,” Reid said, via SI.com.

Mahomes played six snaps in the first preseason game last year and he’s played less than 10 snaps in the first preseason game in three of the last four years that there have been preseason games, so it may not wind up being a full quarter before Mahomes gives way to Carson Wentz in Jacksonville.