Chiefs plan to use Harrison Butker on kickoffs

  
Published July 29, 2024 10:58 AM

After the NFL adopted new kickoff rules for the 2024 season, there was a lot of talk about different approaches teams might take to the play.

One of the new wrinkles bandied about came from Kansas City. Special teams coach Dave Toub talked about using safety Justin Reid to kick off because of how often kickers could be involved in tackles, but that’s not the route the Chiefs are going to be taking on a regular basis.

Toub said over the weekend that the Chiefs will be sticking with kicker Harrison Butker in the role.

“Butker’s going to be our main kickoff guy. I mean, hands down,” Toub said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “Because he can move the ball and do a lot of different things. He’s our most talented kickoff guy.”

Under the new rules, kicking the ball through the end zone will give offenses the ball on the 30-yard-line and Toub said that may turn out to be the Chiefs’ approach if he doesn’t like how they are covering kicks but that remains an open question as they move toward the regular season.