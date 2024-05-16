When you are two-time defending Super Bowl champions, you should plan to play a lot of standalone games. The Chiefs have just that schedule this season.

They have five primetime games instead of six only because they have a standalone game on Amazon Prime on Black Friday.

The Chiefs play at least one game on every day of the week except Tuesday.

They open the season on Thursday night, Sept. 5, against the Ravens.

The Chiefs play two Monday games — on Oct. 7 at home against the Saints and on Nov. 4 at Arrowhead against the Buccaneers.

The Black Friday game is against the Raiders at 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 29.

Their Saturday game is Dec. 21 at the Texans, which is followed by a game on Christmas Day — a Wednesday — at the Steelers.

The Chiefs’ other 11 games are Sunday games.