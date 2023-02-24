Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator

Matt Nagy is once again the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs.

The Chiefs announced that Nagy will be taking over the job vacated by Eric Bieniemy’s departure for Washington. Nagy held the same position in 2016 and 2017 before being hired as the head coach of the Bears and he was seen as the likeliest candidate to take over the role.

Nagy was fired in Chicago after the 2021 season and returned to the Chiefs a short time later. He had the titles of quarterbacks coach and senior assistant during the 2022 season.

There was no word of interviews for the job after Bieniemy left for the Commanders, but the Rooney Rule mandates that teams interview at least one external minority candidate for coordinator positions so the Chiefs either kept their conversations private or will be hearing from the NFL.