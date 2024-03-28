Chiefs, Ravens, 49ers favored to have NFL’s best records with win totals set at 11.5

The Chiefs, Ravens and 49ers will have the NFL’s best records in 2024, if the betting odds are to be believed.

Kansas City, Baltimore and San Francisco each had win totals of over/under 11.5 in the odds that were released by DraftKings. The 11.5 number is the highest in the league.

The Chiefs are -110 favorites to go over 11.5 wins while the Ravens are +110 underdogs and the 49ers are +125 underdogs, so the Chiefs are currently the odds-on favorites to have the NFL’s best record.

Eight teams are next with win totals of 10.5: Atlanta, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Green Bay, Miami and Philadelphia.

At over/under 9.5 wins are the Texans and Jets.

The teams listed at over/under 8.5 wins are the Bears, Browns, Colts, Jaguars, Chargers, Rams, Steelers and Buccaneers.

The Saints and Seahawks are listed at over/under 7.5 wins.

The Cardinals, Commanders, Vikings, Raiders, Giants and Titans are listed at over/under 6.5 wins.

The Broncos’ win total is 5.5.

The two teams projected to have the NFL’s worst records are the Panthers and Patriots, at over/under 4.5 wins.