Chiefs rookie WR Jalen Royals is unlikely to play in Week 1

  
The Chiefs will be without Rashee Rice when the open the season against the Chargers in Brazil and they are also expected to be missing another member of their wide receiver corps.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Friday that rookie Jalen Royals is unlikely to play in the game. Royals is returning from a knee injury and Reid indicated that getting him ready for the Friday game will be too much of a rush.

Royals was a fourth-round pick in April.

Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton, Nikko Remigio, and Jason Brownlee are also on the 53-man roster for Kansas City. Rice will miss the opener and the next five games while serving a suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy.